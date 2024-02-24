V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $263.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

