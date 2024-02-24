Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

