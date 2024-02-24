VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.74% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $64,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

