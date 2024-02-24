Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.19

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.19 and last traded at $176.97, with a volume of 80841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

