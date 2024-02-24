Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 7,736,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,338,543. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

