Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.