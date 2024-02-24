Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.64

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 14835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

