Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.64

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 14835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
