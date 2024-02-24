Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $231.67

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.67 and last traded at $231.67, with a volume of 37273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.35.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.