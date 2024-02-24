Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 3.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 172,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,198. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.