Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.06

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.06 and last traded at $296.24, with a volume of 60572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $263.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

