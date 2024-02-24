Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.65. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $252.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

