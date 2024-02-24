Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $35.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.05 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

