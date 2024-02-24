Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233662 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,495,343.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

