Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.68. Veracyte has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 533.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

