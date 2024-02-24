VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of VeriSign worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.56 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average of $204.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

