Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $35.67 on Friday. Vicor has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 326,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

