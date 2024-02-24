Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

VKTX opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

