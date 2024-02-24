Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $37.42 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 217,827 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.