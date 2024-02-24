Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 11.9 %
VIR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 2,307,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48.
Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology
In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
Read Our Latest Report on Vir Biotechnology
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.