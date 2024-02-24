Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 11.9 %

VIR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 2,307,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48.

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

