Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,172. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

