Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.