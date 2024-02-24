VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

VIZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.