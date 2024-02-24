Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $269.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

