W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,000.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $925.00.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $864.44.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $959.91 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $878.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

