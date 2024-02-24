Walmart Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.59.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walmart by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

