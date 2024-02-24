Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 28th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.