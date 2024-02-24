Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,964 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

