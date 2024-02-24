Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $205.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.18. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after buying an additional 2,887,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

