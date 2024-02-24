Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

