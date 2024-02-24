Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

