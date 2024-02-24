Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE TPH opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
