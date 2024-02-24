Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TPH opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

