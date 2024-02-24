Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -167.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

