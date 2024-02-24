Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $81.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.46.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.