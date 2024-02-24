Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $56.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

