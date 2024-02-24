Wells Fargo & Company Raises ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $59.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALE stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $66.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

