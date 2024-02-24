Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIA opened at $7.96 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

