Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WIA opened at $7.96 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.