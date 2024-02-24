Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $150,958,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $87,982,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

