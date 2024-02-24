Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $32.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 703,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

