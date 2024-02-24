Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

