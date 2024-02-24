Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

