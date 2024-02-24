WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.