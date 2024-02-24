WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $48.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

