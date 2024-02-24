Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

