Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

