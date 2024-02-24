Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.58.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $305.88 on Monday. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $309.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average of $251.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

