WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue $0.24 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

WPP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.1% per year over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WPP opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

