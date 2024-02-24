Wright Fund Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wright Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,257 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

