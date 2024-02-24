Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

