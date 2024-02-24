Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
YLWDF stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
About Yellow Pages
