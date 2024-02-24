Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

YLWDF stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

