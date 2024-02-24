Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Stock Up 8.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.